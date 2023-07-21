WFP: Reducing food aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) announced recently that a further cut in food aid to refugees in Jordan has become inevitable as funds have run out. The food authority is forced to cut cash aid for all 119,000 Syrian refugees in Zaatari and Azraq camps by a third.

According to Reliefweb, from August, Syrian refugees in the camps will receive a reduced cash allowance of 21 USD (15 JOD) per person per month, down from the previous amount of 32 USD (23 JOD).



The Syrian refugees living in both camps have limited sources of income, with only 30% of adults working – mostly in temporary or seasonal jobs – while 57% of camp residents say cash support is their only source of income.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential loss of food security for families, but when funding dries up, our hands are tied,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, WFP Country Representative and Director in Jordan. “These cuts are likely to lead to an increase in negative coping strategies.”



Negative coping strategies, including child labor, school leave, child marriage and mounting debt, have increased by 25% among refugees in camps compared to last year.



The reduction in assistance highlights the pressing challenges WFP faces in providing vital assistance to vulnerable refugees in Jordan. Despite the reduction in the value of cash assistance for all refugees living outside the camps and the gradual exclusion of about 50,000 people from assistance in favor of the poorest families, WFP still faces a severe financial shortfall of $41 million through the end of 2023.

