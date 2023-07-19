Afghan girls request participate in University Exam

SHAFAQNA-Afghan Girls students who have completed the twelfth grade say they want to participate in the kankor exam.

They called on the Taliban to allow them to participate like boys in this year’s kankor exam.

Sahar said she went to her school because of the entrance examination form, but she was not given an entrance exam card and returned home disappointed.

“This year we went to our schools to receive the entrance exam form, but they told us that they have not yet given any information from the higher education department about taking the entrance exam for female students,” said Sahar.

“When we went to school, they didn’t allow us to receive the kankor exam form and said that still nothing is clear now about girls’ entrance exam,” said Zahra, a graduate student.

Sources: tolonews

