BCHR calls on UN to pressure Bahrain to release political prisoners

Marking the Nelson Mandela International Day, which fall on July 18, the center said “more than 1,300 Bahraini political prisoners and prisoners of conscience are still languishing in Bahrain’s prisons, living in difficult and inhumane conditions, being subjected to constant harassment and torture, and facing the risk of death.”

It added that that “Because of the demand for rights, opposition figures and other political and human rights leaders are still in detention, such as: Sheikh Ali Salman, Sheikh Abdujalil Al-Moqdad, Mr. Abdulwahab Hussein, Mr. Hassan Al-Mushaima, Dr. Abduljalil Al-Singace and human rights activist Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, for nothing but their demand peace with full civil and political rights.”