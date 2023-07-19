English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

BCHR calls on UN to pressure Bahrain to release political prisoners

0
BCHR calls on UN
SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Center for human rights sent an urgent appeal to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, to pressure the Bahraini authorities to release the political prisoners including Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja immediately, after 12 years of unjust arrest.

Marking the Nelson Mandela International Day, which fall on July 18, the center said “more than 1,300 Bahraini political prisoners and prisoners of conscience are still languishing in Bahrain’s prisons, living in difficult and inhumane conditions, being subjected to constant harassment and torture, and facing the risk of death.”

It added that that “Because of the demand for rights, opposition figures and other political and human rights leaders are still in detention, such as: Sheikh Ali Salman, Sheikh Abdujalil Al-Moqdad, Mr. Abdulwahab Hussein, Mr. Hassan Al-Mushaima, Dr. Abduljalil Al-Singace and human rights activist Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, for nothing but their demand peace with full civil and political rights.”

Sources: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bahrain: BCHR documents more than 120 violation during June 2023

asadian

BCHR calls to pressure Bahrain to stop torture inside prisons

asadian

BCHR: 65 HR violations against citizens in Bahrain in May 2023

asadian

Bahrain: Sectarian provocation returns

asadian

USA’s diplomat: Bahrain & Iran likely to restore diplomatic relation soon

asadian

Bahrain: Officials start campaign against Ashura early

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.