International Shia News Agency
Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) prepares for Muharram

SHAFAQNA-The Department of Courtyard Care at the Holy Shrine started to apply its plan for Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

Muntadhar Al-Hamdani, the head of the Department, said, “Coinciding with the approaching of Muharram, our department has put all efforts into working 24 hours a day to complete all preparations, and one of them is laying red carpets inside the Shrine as a part of Ashura ceremonies.”

He added, “The department has started spreading sorrow, blackness, and raising mourning banners while preparing all things that help the pilgrims coming to be serviced and secured at a high level of comfort.”

Sources: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

