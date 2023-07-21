Reliefweb: 1 in 2 Haitians starving; Funding cuts force WFP to reduce food aid

SHAFAQNA- Falling funding levels forced the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to cut the number of people receiving emergency aid in Haiti in July by 25 percent from the previous month. Tragically, this means that 100,000 of the most vulnerable Haitians will be without WFP assistance this month.



According to Reliefweb, at current funding levels for the calendar year, WFP lacks the resources to feed a total of 750,000 people in need. This comes at a time when the country is facing an unprecedented level of humanitarian assistance and almost half of the population (4.9 million people) cannot afford to eat.



Six months out of the year, WFP’s Haiti response plan is only 16% funded, and the organization urgently needs $121 million by the end of 2023 to continue providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in the country. WFP aims to reach 2.3 million people in Haiti by 2023, but a financial crisis threatens to respond.



“It is hard not to be able to reach to some of the most vulnerable Haitians this month. With the Haitian people facing a multi-pronged humanitarian crisis, with their lives and livelihoods upended by violence, insecurity, economic turmoil and climate change, these job cuts could not come at a worse time. Without immediate funding, further devastating cuts cannot be ruled out,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, WFP’s Country Director for Haiti.

