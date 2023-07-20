Afghanistan: Children most affected by old unexploded weapons

SHAFAQNA- Unexploded and abandoned weapons pose a very real and ongoing threat to civilians returning to their displaced homes and communities after decades of fighting in Afghanistan. Children at are especially risk of fatal and life-altering injuries when they accidentally step on landmines or pick up unexploded ordnance (UXO) in their surroundings while they are at home, playing or doing household chores.
According to Reliefweb, fighting has subsided, but people’s livelihoods are still affected as efforts to clear mines and other unexploded ordnance have not been fully successful. This has increased the number of victims since August 2021.
Emphasizing the urgent need to do more to tackle the problem of weapons contamination, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recorded that 640 children were killed or injured in 541 incidents involving blasting and explosive residues between January 2022 and June 2023. This number accounts for nearly 60% of all civilian casualties (1,092) due to UXO-related incidents.
“Children in our neighborhood are often tasked with collecting fodder from nearby fields. On May 4, when they were out in the fields, they discovered a strange-looking metal object. Maybe they grabbed it or threw it, causing the explosion,” said Wakeel, father of 7-year-old Omar. He shared that they had heard about the incident from the local government. “First I had to go bury one of my sons, then rush to a hospital in Kabul to see my other son, who was covered in wounds,” Wakeel said.
Sitting next to Omar, who has remained very calm since the traumatic incident, Wakeel said his son loves to play cricket and just enrolled in primary school. “He dreamed to become a doctor or engineer one day. Although the incident has made his life a lot more difficult, I believe he will be able to achieve his goal after receiving a prosthetic limb. He needs help to persevere in the struggle ahead,” Wakeel said.
ICRC munitions expert Mohammad Naser Haidari explains why civilians, especially children, are the first victims of mine and unexploded ordnance incidents. “Areas that have been used as military bases or places of armed conflict for the past 40 years have been contaminated with abandoned or unexploded weapons. Now that fighting has significantly reduced, those who have fled their homes in armed conflict are returning and may be traveling to previously inaccessible areas, putting them at risk unexploded ordnance is higher,” he said.
Source: Reliefweb
