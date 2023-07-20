Afghanistan: Children most affected by old unexploded weapons

SHAFAQNA- Unexploded and abandoned weapons pose a very real and ongoing threat to civilians returning to their displaced homes and communities after decades of fighting in Afghanistan. Children at are especially risk of fatal and life-altering injuries when they accidentally step on landmines or pick up unexploded ordnance (UXO) in their surroundings while they are at home, playing or doing household chores.



According to Reliefweb, fighting has subsided, but people’s livelihoods are still affected as efforts to clear mines and other unexploded ordnance have not been fully successful. This has increased the number of victims since August 2021.

Emphasizing the urgent need to do more to tackle the problem of weapons contamination, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recorded that 640 children were killed or injured in 541 incidents involving blasting and explosive residues between January 2022 and June 2023. This number accounts for nearly 60% of all civilian casualties (1,092) due to UXO-related incidents.

