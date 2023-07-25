SHAFAQNA- The book “A Study on Imam Hussein’s Movement” written by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Farahi and translated by Razieh Shivaei is published by Ansariyan Publications in 2016.

The book examines the political and social contexts of Hussein’s uprising and searches for causes of this historical event, as well as following up on its effects and consequences.

Imam Hussein (AS) refused to pledge allegiance to the corrupt regime of Yazid and preferred a glorious death to humiliating life. Believing that Yazid would lead the society to moral decline and violate the Islamic tenets and social values, the author details how Imam Hussein (AS) sought to fulfill his religious obligation through various movements, which was the last resort. With the caliphate of Yazid, Prophet’s Sunnah and Islamic Sharia were at the mercy of erosion and religious principles would be pronounced wrongly to Islamic Ummah.

In his book, Ayatollah Farahi explores the Ashura event, especially the fundamental issue of the caliphate, caliphs, and its profound and comprehensive impact. According to him, in addition to the political, social, human, and historical aspects, Imam Hussein’s (AS) movement also has a jurisprudential part by paying attention to the issue of Jihad; The same Jihad that he was sure would lead to martyrdom.

Ayatollah Farahi also explains the nature and cause of Imam’s movement from various aspects, the preparatory and shaping grounds for the uprising, the dimensions of the Islamic Caliphate and Islamic Society, and finally, the practical and scientific results of the movement, which sheds light on the revolutionary transformation of Muslim society.

Abstract of chapters

CHAPTER ONE: UMAYYAD AND THE ISSUE OF ISLAMIC CALIPHATE

The author takes a brief look at the history of Arabia and its people, especially the two families of Hashemite and Umayyad and their positions after Islam and the issue of caliphate, governorship, among them. In the continuation of this part, Islamic caliphate’s relevant factors and consequences are mostly discussed.

CHAPTER TWO: TWO CONTRADICTORY SYSTEMS IN THE ISLAMIC SOCIETY

In this chapter, Omayyad method and path are compared with Hashemite method and path and their purposes in the Islamic society is discussed. In addition, their changes throughout the time and their attitudes towards each other is analyzed to clarify the main roots of conflicts such as Karbala event in the world of Islam.

CHAPTER THREE: DESCRIPTION OF REASONS FOR IMAM HUSSEIN’S UPRISING

In the current chapter, two primary issues and two secondary issues are discussed. The two primary issues that clarify the reasons for Hussein’s uprising against Yazid) are the Islamic and political differences between Moavieh and Yazid’s government and the duty of Jihad considering these two kinds of governments. The two secondary issues are the possibility of superficial victory for Hussein in uprising against Mo’avieh or Yazid’s government as well as Hussein’s plan about Muslims’ duties towards governments and rulers.

CHAPTER FOUR: HOW HUSSEIN’S UPRISING PROVED VICTORIOUS?

This chapter and the last one is the conclusion of this book. In the previous chapter, it was discussed that Hussein was certain about the real victory of his movement. The real victory of Jihad is guiding people revolutionarily in the way of defending truth and justice and fighting against violators of truth and justice. Such movement will lead domination of wrongdoers to the edge of decline and save the principles of Islam from danger. In this chapter, the author discusses how Hussein’s movement proved victorious and what phases it passed to achieve victory. He believes that two factors were the most important in victory of Hussein’s movement. First, Hussein’s movement was truthful and justifiable in people’s minds in comparison to the anti-Islam government of Yazid. The second one was lack of political experience in Yazid that let him apply an open anti-Islam method.

CHAPTER FIVE: HUSSEIN’S IDEOLOGY

At the beginning of chapter four, it was stated that Hussein’s movement has two practical and ideological aspects. The practical aspect was fighting against the Omayyad government, encouraging and guiding Muslims revolutionarily to rise up against the Omayyad government and annihilate their kingdom. The ideological aspect that is more important than the practical one refers to lessons people learnt from the Karbala event. Hussein introduced Islam as sacrificing in the way of defending truth and justice and fighting against corrupt and tyrant powers. This teaching is the greatest model of immortality to Muslims and glorious men forever. In the current chapter, the ideological aspect of Hussein’s movement is discussed more comprehensively although it was briefly pointed to in the previous chapter.

Source: Wikihussain, Hujjat Bookshop

