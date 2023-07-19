English
Gaza’s power cuts amid rising temperatures

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in Gaza Strip frustrated over power cuts amid scorching temperatures.

The Middle East and North Africa have been experiencing scorching temperatures, with some countries registering record figures, prompting the World Meteorological Organization to issue a warning.

For two million people living in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli land, sea and air blockade for over 15 years, many are left dreading the coming months.

With most people only getting around 10 hours of electricity a day, keeping cool has been a challenge. The constant power cuts have also had a knock-on effect on businesses, medical facilities and the wider economy.

