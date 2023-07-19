Iraq calls on Sweden to prevent attacks on Islam & Quran

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein stressed to his Swedish counterpart the need to prevent the recurrence of acts offensive to Islam and the Holy Quran.

Fuad Hussein made a phone call today to his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Bilstrom,” noting that “the Holy Qur’an is deeply rooted in the hearts of more than two billion Muslims around the world.”

Hussein called on “the Swedish government to prevent the recurrence of these offensive and repeated acts against Islam and the Holy Qur’an, and to confront such provocative acts, which incite violence and feed hatred, racism and extremism, and which cannot be included within the scope of freedoms,” pointing to “the importance of having an international resolute stance towards it stems from international laws and norms, which prevent insulting and attacking religions, holy books and beliefs.

Sources: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com