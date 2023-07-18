SICM Mahfil Ali: Commemorating the tragedy of Karbala – 1st Night of Muharram 2023 [Video]

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented: ” Commemorating the tragedy of Karbala ” on Wednesday 19 July 2023 – 1st Night of Muharram 2023/1445.

EVENT DETAILS :

8:15pm Qur’an recitation

8:20pm Main talk by Rida Jichi on “Ashura & Relevance, Glory and Spirituality”

8:50pm Questions and Answers

9:00pm Conversations of Karbala

9:10pm Marshiya

9:20pm Salaat

Close to 14 centuries have passed since the tragedies on the day of Ashura, which were not the first series of tragedies that humanity witnessed, nor will be the last. Still, millions commemorate these events to this date.

The first talk discusses the motivations behind the ongoing commemoration of Ashura. Through emphasising the importance of a holistic reading of the historical events that led to Ashura, the talk also attempts to identify which major type of corruption that the Imam stood against with his movement of reform that led to his death.

The second talk discusses the famous slogan هيهات منا الذلة (“we can never be humiliated”) and links it to the Quranic and hadithi concept of indignity and glory, in an attempt to rectify any misconception that restricts them to the material dimensions of wellbeing.

The third talk sheds light on the fundamental role of spirituality and spiritual education in reform movements, and that social reform is grounded in individual reform which requires spiritual education, steadfastness and preserving uprighteousness in order to achieve the desired fruits in this world and in the next.

SPEAKER

Rida Jichi is a hawza student at Al-Mahdi Institute (Birmingham). His Islamic education is both academic and self-taught. Rida holds a BE and MSC in computer engineering.

