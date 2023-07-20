Preliminary approval of ban on raising Palestinian flag in Israeli Knesset universities

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Knesset passed the draft law banning the raising of the Palestinian flag in universities and colleges.

Out of a total of 120 members of the Knesset, 50 people voted in favor of this draft and 30 people opposed it.

This draft has been compiled against Palestinian students living in the occupied territories, who usually hold the Palestinian flag in their hands during national occasions or protests against the occupation’s actions.

Although the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs had agreed to the amended version of this draft in its meeting this week (the version that specified that the raising of the Palestinian flag in universities is considered support for terrorism is deleted), but the Knesset has approved the original version so that the necessary revisions are made before the final approval.

The presidents of universities and higher education centers have opposed this draft law, which was proposed by Limor Son Har Milkh, a Kensab representative from the Jewish Power party, headed by Itamar Ben Goyer, the Minister of Internal Security.

This morning, the presidents of the universities asked the members of the Knesset to oppose this law, which causes “politicization and unreasonable interference in the affairs of the universities”.

Source: Shafaqna Persian