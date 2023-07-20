Iranian FM: Iran & Oman review revival of JCPOA

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that, Iran and Oman foreign ministers discussed Muscat’s initiatives for the return of all the JCPOA parties to the deal.

He also said that his meeting with Albusaidi also focused on implementing the agreements by the heads of states of the two countries during another visit to Iran by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The foreign minister noted that his Omani counterpart is pursuing issues that will help promote regional dialogue between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian added that he has proposed the formation of an assembly for dialogue and regional cooperation between the Persian Gulf littoral countries, including the six southern ones and Iran and Iraq in the north, noting that Yemen may also join the process.