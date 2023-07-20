Samarra: Al-Askari (AS) Holy Shrine covered in black for Muharram

SHAFAQNA-The holy shrines of Imam Hadi (AS) and Imam Hassan al-‘Askari (AS) in Samarra, Iraq, was covered in black on the first night of Muharram month to commemorate Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom.

Female artists in Isfahan, Iran, have devoted two years to crafting the black cover for Imam Hadi (AS) and Imam Hassan al-Askari’s holy shrine.

During the month of Muharram, the holy shrine of the two Shia Imams in Samarra hosts pilgrims and mourners from various Islamic countries, including Iraq and Iran.

Muḥarram is the first month of Hijri calendar. The importance of this month for Shi’a Muslims is because the event of Ashura and the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions took place in this month.