Iraq asks Sweden’s ambassador to leave Baghdad

SHAFAQNA-Iraq has told Sweden’s ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory, after the Swedish embassy was stormed by hundreds of Iraqi on Thursday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has also directed the foreign ministry to withdraw the Iraqi charge d’affairs from its embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Bassim al-Awadi, an Iraqi government spokesman, said the Swedish ambassador was being asked to leave “in response to the repeated permission of the Swedish government to burn the Noble Quran, insult Islamic sanctities and burn the Iraqi flag”.