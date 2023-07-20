English
Türkiye urges Sweden to take ‘deterrent measures’ to prevent hate crimes against Islam

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye on Thursday strongly condemned the “vile attack” targeting the Quran, near the Iraqi Embassy in Sweden.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry urged Sweden to take “deterrent measures” to prevent hate crimes against Islam and billions of Muslims as part of its international responsibilities, especially its obligations under the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Council of Europe.

“Türkiye is ready to work together with the countries where such attacks take place in the fields of Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism and discrimination,” the statement added.

Separately, Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, strongly condemned the “baseness” committed against Quran in Sweden.

Sources: aa

www.shafaqna.com

