Türkiye & UAE to cooperate in space and AI

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed several agreements including cooperation on space and artificial intelligence.

The agreements were signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE as part of his Gulf tour on Wednesday.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir stated that with the agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments, a legal basis has been established for a transparent investment environment.

Kacir said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on cooperation in the field of digital transformation will be fruitful for both countries.