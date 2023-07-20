English
President of Arab Parliament praises position of Iraq to sever relations with Sweden

SHAFAQNA-The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Assoumi, praised , the position of the Iraqi government to sever relations with Sweden.

Al-Assoumi said in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that he “praises the position of the Iraqi government to sever relations with Sweden, strongly denouncing that the Swedish authorities gave permission to an extremist to burn a copy of the Holy Qur’an for the second time.”.

Al-Asoumi called, “the international community to move immediately and urgently to stop such attacks on the Holy Qur’an and protect Islamic sanctities,” warning at the same time of “the danger of inflaming the feelings of Muslims around the world, as this will plunge everyone into a cycle of violence.”

