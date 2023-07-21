English
Sheikh Al-Daihi: Sectarian persecution and humiliation of Shias must stop in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Al-Wefaq’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi said: “Sectarian persecution, humiliation, and weakening of the Shia community in Bahrain with trivial titles and pretexts must stop.”

Al-Daihi’s comment came in response to the Interior Minister statement on Thursday (20 July 2023) that Bahrain “doesn’t need foreign preachers and chanters,” adding that “the Kingdom has qualified Ashura chanters who are always ready to take up their religious responsibilities.”

The Interior Minister said during his meeting with Chairman of the Jaffari Endowments Directorate, Yousif Saleh Al Saleh, members of Hussainiya Processions Authority and heads of Mattams (Community Centres) that: “Bahrain isn’t a religious tourism destination, and Ashura is for all mourners in Bahrain.”

