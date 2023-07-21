USA: Muslim women take back rights from law enforcement

SHAFAQNA- Muslim women in USA have been repeatedly forced to take their Hijabs off in police custody, but a series of cases show that fighting back is having an impact.

Alaa Massri was just 18 years old when she was arrested. It was the summer of 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States were protesting against the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

Massri helped organise some of the protests in Miami, Florida. She proudly wore Hijab – as she had for the past 12 years – grabbed a megaphone, marched, and demanded justice.

Sources: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com