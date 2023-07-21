Widespread condemnation over the Quran desecration in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- Muslim nations and organizations have condemned Sweden after again allowed a string of protests that resulted in the desecration of the Quran.

Salwan Momika, who fled Iraq and sought refuge in Sweden several years ago, on Thursday (20 July 2023) stomped on and kicked Islam’s holy book after burning another copy of the Qur’an outside a Stockholm mosque last month.

Iraq Expelled the Swedish Ambassador

Iraq earlier expelled the Swedish Ambassador in protest of the Quran desecrations. Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani has also directed the foreign ministry to withdraw the Iraqi charge d’affairs from its Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Bassim Al-Awadi, an Iraqi government’s Spokesman, said the Swedish Ambassador was being asked to leave “in response to the repeated permission of the Swedish government to burn the Noble Quran, insult Islamic sanctities and burn the Iraqi flag.”

Iran Summons Swedish Ambassador

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the Swedish Ambassador to Tehran over the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden.

The Swedish ambassador in Tehran was summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani, and the the Islamic Republic’s strong protest was conveyed to him over the sacrilege of the Holy Quran in the European country.

“We strongly condemn the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden, and we hold the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inciting the feelings of Muslims around the world,” Kanaani said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has denounced the repeated desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden as he slams the Swedish government for allowing insults against the sacred values of Muslims.

Amirabdollahian wrote in a Twitter post in Farsi late on Thursday said that there is no place for the desecration of beliefs and holy books in any divine religion. Iran, along with other Islamic countries and believers in the holy books, is ready for coordinated deterrent actions, he added.

Saudi Arabia: Systematic Provocation of Feelings of Millions of Muslims Around the World

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced “the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by granting some extremists official permits authorizing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Quran.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the move as “an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.”

Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Saudi Arabia received the Kingdom’s note demanding the Swedish authorities take “all immediate and necessary measures” to stop the acts, which it said violated all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.

Qatar Expresses Its Strong Dissatisfaction of Repeated Permission To Attack the Holy Quran

Qatar has summoned Swedish envoys to lodge their objection and express their dismay over the sanctioning of such acts under the pretext of freedom of expression.

Doha expresses “its strong dissatisfaction and denunciation of the repeated permission to attack the Holy Qur’an in the Kingdom of Sweden, and the failure of the authorities there to stop these practices,” a statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry said, adding that “allowing continued attacks against the Qur’an under the pretence of freedom of expression inflames hatred and violence, threatens peaceful coexistence, and reveals objectionable double standards.”

Türkiye Urges Sweden To Prevent Hate Crimes Against Islam

Türkiye on Thursday (20 July 2023) strongly condemned the “vile attack” targeting the Quran, near the Iraqi Embassy in Sweden.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry urged Sweden to take “deterrent measures” to prevent hate crimes against Islam and billions of Muslims as part of its international responsibilities, especially its obligations under the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Council of Europe.

“Türkiye is ready to work together with the countries where such attacks take place in the fields of Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism and discrimination,” the statement added.

Jordan: Reckless Act That Fuels Hatred & Is a Manifestation of Islamophobia

Jordan also condemned the “reckless act that fuels hatred and is a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insult to religions.”

A foreign ministry statement said “the Swedish authorities again allowing this extremist to attack the Holy Qur’an is an unacceptable behavior that stirs discord and threatens peaceful coexistence and cannot be considered a form of freedom of expression.” the strong-worded statement reads.

Arab Parliament Has Called For Global Political & Economic Boycott of Sweden

The Arab Parliament meanwhile has called for a global political and economic boycott of Sweden in response to the desecration of the Qur’an.

Adel Assoumi, Speaker of the pan-Arab legislature, in a statement called on the international community to act “immediately and urgently to stop attacks on the Qur’an and protect Islamic sanctities,” warning of the danger of spurring “a cycle of violence”

Assoumi called on Arab countries to sever diplomatic relations with Sweden, ban Swedish imports and not travel there and promote a global economic boycott campaign led by the Arab and Islamic peoples.

PGCC: Violation of Principles of Tolerance & Freedom of Faith

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general Jassem Al-Budaiwi also strongly condemned the “deliberate provocations involving Muslims with another desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Iraq Embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Such “despicable and unacceptable actions transgress the sentiments of Muslims around the globe”, Al-Budaiwi said in a statement, and noted that such “incendiary acts, which are a stark violation of the principles of tolerance and freedom of faith, reflect malice, hate and extremism.”

Sources: middleeasteye, aa, arabnews, IRNA

