Iraq: Water levels reach lowest in history

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s water reserves have reached an all-time low, the ministry of water said on Friday (21 July 2023). Iraq has been suffering from water scarcity for the past few years and rising global temperatures are not helping. The country is now considered the fifth most vulnerable to the climate crisis by the UN.

According to the United Nations, 90 percent of the country’s rivers are polluted and Iraq will meet only 15 percent of its water demand by 2035. Almost 70 per cent of the marshes are dry, putting many species of fish at risk of extinction.

In September 2022, the UN International Organization for Migration said more than 62,000 people were displaced across Iraq due to drought conditions.

Sources: arabnews

