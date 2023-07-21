Turkey to host Netanyahu & Abbas next week

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately in Turkey.

Turkey will host Abbas on 25 July and Netanyahu on 28 July.

“The leaders who will come to our country upon the invitation of President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan will exchange views on current regional and global issues,” the office said in a statement.

During the official meetings between Erdogan and Abbas, Turkey-Palestine relations will be discussed, as well as the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Other regional and international issues will also be talked about, the statement said.

“The steps that can be taken to further develop the cooperation between Turkey and the friendly and brotherly Palestinian State will also be among the agenda items of the meeting.”

Sources: middleeasteye

