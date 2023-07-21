Spain to vote in general election on Sunday

SHAFAQNA-Spain on Sunday will go to polls for general election, with 37.5 million people eligible to vote.

The possibility of the formation of a coalition government after polls is high due to the current political landscape in the country.

The first alternative of a possible coalition is a right-wing coalition between the main opposition Popular Party (PP) and far-right Vox party.

The other possible coalition government could be formed between the currently governing Socialist Worker’s Party (PSOE) and a new party formed by communist parties to replace the current coalition partner of the left-wing minority coalition, Unidas Podemos (UP).

Who will win Spain’s national election on Sunday?

The following is the prediction of seats and majorities of our statistical model, based on polls and 15,000 simulations. The most likely outcome is that PP and Vox will have a majority (55% of the time), but it would not be entirely surprising to see a tight result and a left-wing g

Spaniards have been asked to vote in an early national election that will take place this coming Sunday. The polls ended on Monday with mixed forecasts. Some see a clear majority for the right, others give it a narrow majority and some see a left-wing government as more likely. Taking into account all this data and the natural error of the polls, what are the probabilities of each event? This is the question answered by our classic probabilistic electoral model, which EL PAÍS has been publishing since 2016.

Sources: aa, elpais

