50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 21 July 2023

SHAFAQNA-50000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem.

Jerusalemite sources said that more than 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the holy site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented hundreds of West Bankers from reaching the holy Islamic site.

The two prominent female activists Hanadi Halawani and Nafisa Khwais were also prevented from entering the holy site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher Sheikh Muhammad Hussein called for continuing reconstruction works at the Aqsa Mosque, and to intensify Palestinian presence at the holy site.

“Those who defend the Aqsa Mosque will surely be victorious,” he added.

He also called on the Palestinian people to live up to the challenges of Israel’s growing threats.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

