Ahlulbayt Islamic Mission | 2nd Muharram program in Kanoon Towhid London | Exclusive Photos

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- London: Hundreds of mostly young people gathered at Kanoon Towheed in Hammersmith, London, to comemmorate the beginning of the ten days of Muharram.

A beautiful Qur’an recital, passionate latmiyahs and congregational prayers accompanied a powerful lecture about Imam Husayn (as) and his total sacrifice and commitment to Towheed was delivered by Shaykh Moutaz Al Wehwah in the English language.

He asserted that the tragedy of Karbala was not just another ordinary battle of history, nor a myth but rather an act of beauty and greatness, by the Perfect man, worthy of the beauty and greatness of Allah. The Shaykh provided the audience with reflections on the reforming and revolutionary nature of Al Husayn (as)’s mission, and related the Imam (as)’s objective, of preserving the authentic message and deen of his Holy Grandfather Prophet Mohammad (pbuh), to the similar contemporary challenges of Godlessness, injustice, oppression and plunder being faced by Muslims and humanity at large today.

Giving several examples of the intimate and forensic understanding Imam Husayn (as), and indeed all the Ahlulbayt (as), had of Allah swt and Towheed, Shaykh Moutaz cited Imam Husayn’s letter to his brother Mohammad ibn Hanifiyya (as) in which he explains his purpose of setting out from Medina saying “I am Husayn, and I bear witness that Allah is One” thereby making it clear he feared the Yazidi imperialist leaders of the Muslims were now threatening the very foundations of Towheed, so he had resolved to make the ultimate sacrifice at Karbala in order to stem the Godless tsunami unleashed by the Ummayad monarchy.

The Shaykh urged Muslims to hold on to the banner of Towheed and just like Imam Al Husayn, his family and his companions, be prepared to make sacrifices for truth and to avoid compromising the Prophetically and Divinely ordained Islamic ethical and moral way of life.

The supreme victory of Imam Husayn (as), arguably, lies in this very revolutionary reality ; that his sacrifice, alone and far from home on the plains of Karbala, provides mankind with a timeless and perennial narrative, role model and an example which gives mankind the inspiration and ability to revive the essence of Towheed and Islam in every age, no matter how much effort Satanic powers put into erasing it.

The remaining lectures will continue to analyse Imam Hussain (as)’s obligation to reform the wayward Ummah of his time in order to inspire contemporary Muslims to effect similar reformation of themselves and their societies today.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com