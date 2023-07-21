UK: Prime Minister avoids wipeout in local polls

Sunak said the win showed that upcoming election was not a “done deal”. In a cafe in the constituency, he told reporters: “The message I take away is that we have to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for people.”

But the scale of the challenge was highlighted by the loss of the once safe Conservative parliamentary seat of Selby and Ainsty in northern England, where Labour overturned the biggest Conservative majority at a by-election since World War Two.

The Conservatives also suffered a crushing loss in a third vote to the centrist Liberal Democrats in Somerton and Frome.

But the retention of former prime minister Johnson’s seat just outside central London by fewer than 500 votes ensured Sunak avoided becoming the first British leader to lose three by-elections on a single day in more than half a century.

Sunak, a former finance minister and investment banker, has tried to use his technocratic leadership to restore the Conservatives’ credibility after a series of scandals last year forced Johnson to resign as prime minister, and economic turmoil prompted his successor, Liz Truss, to quit after just six weeks.

He is expected to reshuffle his senior ministers soon to pick his team to fight the next election.

Source: Reuters