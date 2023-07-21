Five Sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH&HP) about Imam Hussain (AS): Shafaqna Muharram

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Imam Hussain (AS) was the second grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH&HP) and one of the dearest people in his regard. Many sayings has been narrated from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH&HP) about Imam Hussain (AS) and his great personality, including what follows:

1. Hussain ibn Ali’s position in heaven is higher than his position on earth

Bihar al-Anvar, vol.36, p.205

2. Verily Hussain (AS) is the shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation.

Bihar al-Anvar, vol.36, p.205

3. Surely, there exists in the hearts of the believers, with respect to the martyrdom of Hussain (AS), a heat that never subsides.

Jami’ ahadith, vol.12, p.556

4. Hussain (AS) is from me and I am from Hussain (AS), Allah loves those who love him.

Jami` at-Tirmidhi, vol.2, p.307

5. Hasan (AS) and Hussain (AS) are the masters of the youth in Paradise

Jami’ ahadith, vol.8, p.594

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com