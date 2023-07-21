The grief of the Prophets over Imam Hussain (AS): Shafaqna Muharram

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Those honorable masters who were the reason for the creation of this universe, under whose guidance this world was given creation. Due to which this non-existence got the guise of existence. If any calamity befalls him, torture befalls him and this scholar remains silent, then kindness is oblivion. This is the reason why Harshi shed tears of blood on the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him). He wept over grief and mourned the sufferings of Hussain (peace be upon him).

1. It is narrated by Abu Naeem that when Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred, it rained.

2. Umm Habban says that after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), darkness fell on us for three days. And if someone was lifted from the temple, fresh blood would be found under it.

3. Sufyan Thori narrates that my grandmother was young at the time of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom. She says that I saw that the sky was crying over her for many days.

4. Uthman bin Abi Shiba has written in his Musnad that the sky has been crying for seven days on the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him). When looking at the walls, it was as if there were sheets of color on them, it was dark for three days. Then red appeared in the sky.

5. Abu Saeed says that on the day of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom, no stone was lifted unless there was fresh blood under it. Blood continued to rain from the sky, and its effect remained in the clothes for a period. Even those clothes were torn.

6. It is in Sawaiq Muharraqa that when the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) was brought to Dar al-Amara Ibn Ziyad Laain, blood flowed from the walls.

7. Thaalbi narrates that on the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the sky kept crying and his tears used to appear red.

8. It is in Sawaq Muharraqa that after the killing of Imam Hussain (AS), the edge of the sky remained red for six months and then that red color began to appear.

9. Ibn Sirin says that we have come to know that this title which is with Shafaq was not before the killing of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

10. Ibn Juzi writes that the wisdom of the appearance of this red color is that it makes the angry person red and Allah is displeased with the body, but His anger was manifested on the people by whose hands Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) was martyred in the horizon of Hamra.

Hazrat. Adam in Karbala:

Mr. Allama Baqir Majlisi in Jala-ul-Ayun and Haji Muhammad Hasan Qazwini in Riaz-ul-Shahadat said that it is in a reliable hadith that when Adam visited the earth, he did not find Eve. Therefore, Eve was wandering in various regions of the earth and was surprised and worried that once she set foot on the land of Karbala and began to feel grief and sorrow.

In Bargah Bari, he pleaded. God moved in different places like no other, but nowhere did this happen. What is the reason that I got this shock? Divine revelation, O Adam! A great person Hussain (peace be upon him) will be born in your offspring. Who will be martyred in this place. At which all the beasts, birds, and birds will cry and wail. We wanted to inform you about this great accident. And share in their sufferings and hardships, if your blood drips in this place, it will be mixed with this blood.

Hazrat. Adam (peace be upon him) asked, O Holy Manan Hussain (peace be upon him), will there be a prophet? It was said that no, rather, the Prophet will be the grandson of the end of time. Hazrat Adam asked who will persecute him? It was told that he would be Yazid Paled Mardud and Shaqi. Heaven and earth will curse him.

When Hazrat Adam (peace be upon him) found out from Mr. Gabriel what I had been commanded in this regard, he told him that you should also curse this shaqi, so that you deserve a great reward. So it is in the tradition that he cursed him four times and after that he went to the field of Arafat and there he met Mr. Hawa and the grief of Adam (peace be upon him) decreased.

Noah (peace be upon him) in the land of Nineveh:

When the people of Noah (peace be upon him) were punished in the form of rain and he started traveling around on the boat, the Ark of Noah (peace be upon him) reached the earth, but there was a kind of anxiety and turmoil. Stopping in the Divine Bargah, he said, “God indeed roamed the earth in all directions, but this anxiety and worry did not disappear anywhere.” What is the reason for the owner’s surprise and concern?

If it is not known, then the Lord is Wadud, He reveals that Gabriel, the one who got rid of this sorrow, came down from the Almighty God and said, O Noah, Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) will be martyred on this land, who will be the son of the daughter of the Seal of the Prophets and the Red of the Seal of the Guardians. Mr. Nuh heard about the sufferings of Hussain (peace be upon him) from the Zakir like Gabriel that he immediately started crying. Did you find out, O Gabriel, who will be the founder of oppression and the bearer of oppression and suffering?

He said that Yazid will be a bad person who will be cursed by the inhabitants of the seven heavens and the earth. You also curse this accursed and outcast so that the boat gets salvation and the heart finds meaning. If you cursed him, your boat cursed him. And you are saved. The boat landed on the river Jodi. Noah (peace be upon him) gave thanks to the Creator.

Hazrat Ibrahim (peace be upon him) in Ghazaria:

Mr. Ibrahim (peace be upon him) was passing by on a pitcher when suddenly his horse stumbled and he fell to the ground and his head was injured and blood flowed. Mr. Jibreel appeared on behalf of the Most High God, saying, O Khalil God, there was no fault or omission on your part, but this land is the place where Hussain (peace be upon him) was martyred, here is the naked liver of Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him), the light of Ali (peace be upon him) and the sight of Ali (peace be upon him).

Hazrat Ibrahim (peace be upon him) then asked, O Gabriel, who will be the killer of this blessed one? He replied that Yazid will be an irreligious person who will be cursed by the people of earth and heaven. O Abraham, peace be upon him, first took a pen and wrote a curse on this rejected person on the tablet, and it was said that because of writing this curse, O pen, you have deserved praise and deserved praise. Hearing this, Hazrat Ibrahim (peace be upon him) raised his hands towards the sky and cursed Yazid Pulaid. Hazrat Ibrahim’s horse said Amen, he said to him, “O horse, what do you understand?” He said Amen, and he replied that I am proud that a prophet like you rides on me, and I understood his impurity and impurity, that is why I have cursed him, and that is why you are suffering.

Hazrat Ismail in Shat.e. Euphrates:

The sheep and goats of Hazrat Ismail (peace be upon him) used to graze on the banks of the Euphrates. One day his shepherd came to his service and said that the sheep and goats have not been grazing grass or drinking water for many days. You were also surprised. He asked God in the divine court what is the cause of this. Hazrat Gabriel, sent by God Almighty, came to Ismail and asked him to find out the reason for this from these animals.

Ismail (peace be upon him) asked him a question, and he replied eloquently in this way: O Zabih Allah, we have received a revelation from God that the grandson of the prophet of the end of time will be martyred in this forest without water and vegetation for three days, and many troubles and tortures will be inflicted on him and his faithful companions.

For this reason, we are engaged in mourning for him and we are sad because of this, because of which we have avoided grass and water. Then he found out who was his killer. These animals replied that Yazid Plead, the inhabitants of heaven and earth will curse him. Upon hearing that Mr. Ismail (peace be upon him) cursed him and took his fangs there.

Hazrat Sulaiman (peace be upon him) in Hayer Hussaini:

One day, Hazrat Suleiman (peace be upon him) was riding his chessboard in the wind, when his chessboard reached the land opposite Karbala, the wind shook it three times. Hazrat Suleiman (peace be upon him) was afraid that the checkerboard might not be overturned, after that the wind stopped, the checkerboard stopped moving and landed on the ground of Karbala.

Do you know who Hussain is? Said Ahmed Mukhtar’s grandson, Haider Karrar’s dearest son. Do you know who will be his killer? He said that Yazid is cursed. And the people of the earth and the heavens will curse him, so immediately Hazrat Sulaiman (peace be upon him) raised his hand to the sky and cursed, hearing this curse and men and jinns said Amen. At that time the wind started blowing. And the chessboard started rising from the ground. Hazrat Sulaiman (peace be upon him) then visited from there.

Weeping of Holy Prophet PBUH

Bayhaqi narrated that Umm al-Fazl said that one day I went to the presence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) carrying Imam Hussain (AS) in my lap and I placed him in the lap of the Holy Prophet. Then a task happened to me and when I finished it, I saw that the Prophet’s eyes were filled with tears, so the Prophet said, Gabriel has come to me and informed me that my ummah will kill this son of mine. And he brought me red clay.

Shaabi says that while going towards Safin, Amir al-Mu’minin (peace be upon him) passed by the bank of the Euphrates in front of the village of Nineveh and stopped and asked what is the name of this land. People said Karbala. You started crying until the ground was wet with your tears. Then he said that one day I went to the service of the Messenger of God.

The Holy Prophet PBUH was crying, I asked him what is the reason for his crying. So Hazrat said: Gabriel had just come to me and said to me that my son Husain (peace be upon him) will be martyred on the banks of the Euphrates, which place is called Karbala. Then Gabriel gave me a handful of dust.

Crying after death: Tirmidhi and Daylami write that Umm Salma says that I saw the Messenger of God (PBUH) in a dream that he was crying and his holy head and blessed forehead were dusty.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com