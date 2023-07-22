Moral Aspects of Life of Imam Hussain (AS)

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- The life of Imam Hussain (AS) is divided into four periods. The first period was spent under the training of Rasoolullah (SAW), the second period was spent under the shadow of his father, and the third period was the time of his brother and his own Imamate.

The last period has been very short but very important. During this period the most important event of your life happened in Karbala. The great incident of Karbala reveals the greatness and lofty character of Imam Hussain (AS). The lineage of Imam (a.s.) is high and noble and his family characteristics were not found in any other person.

For this reason, your morals and qualities are high. Your morals were at the highest level. Generosity is one of the most important attributes of Imam (a.s.) and he inherited this attribute from his forefather, the Holy Prophet (s.a.w.). A few incidents have been described in this regard.

Which shows that you took care of people’s self-respect along with giving and giving and also trained them on Islamic principles. The Imam of the highest position is your example in patience and steadfastness, your patience has become a proverb in the world, the angels were amazed at your patience and steadfastness, determination and bravery.

Imam Hussain (AS) had a high degree of humility and tolerance

Imam Hussain (a.s.) had a high degree of humility and tolerance, and it was his habit to free the slaves while ignoring their mistakes. Responding to the insults of enemies with gentleness and gentleness is a proof of your high character. Modesty and modesty are among the main attributes of divine saints, many examples of the modesty of Imam Hussain (AS) have been quoted in this article.

The courage and bravery of Imam Hussain (AS) was of extreme level, the bravery he showed in the field of Karbala, there is no precedent for it among mankind. Imam (a.s.) clarified the philosophy of life and death. History may have it that Hussain (A.S.) was sad, heartbroken, thirsty and hungry and despite bearing the trauma of the martyrdom of his sons, brothers, friends and Ansar, when he single-handedly drew his sword and attacked the Yazidi army, the achievements of all the previous brave men. They disappeared and the image of this bravery and courage has been preserved in human memory until the Day of Resurrection.

Imam Hussain (A.S.) spent the first six years of his life in the bosom of his grandfather, the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This was the time of revelation, the verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the sacred heart of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with divine commandments, which he used to recite with his blessed tongue. It is found in some traditions that after the birth of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.), the milk of Mr. Zahra (A.S.) was dry.

Therefore, when the Imam (a.s.) felt hungry, the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) would put his blessed tongue in his mouth or put his blessed finger in his cheek and he would be fed.

Imam witnessed the loneliness of his father and the cruelty against his mother

(1) He spent this period under the shadow of divine revelation and the love and compassion of your forefathers. The second period of his (AS) life, which spans thirty years, was spent with his father, Ameerul Momineen Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS). During this time great sufferings befell his family, the Imam also witnessed the loneliness of his father and the cruelty against his mother and then suffered the shock of his mother’s martyrdom and finally the short days of his father’s just rule.

The third period of his life was spent under the Imamate of his elder brother Imam Hasan Mujtaba (peace be upon him), in which Imam (a.s.) supported his brother’s greatest initiative for peace and after the peace, he obeyed him for the rest of the ten years. passed After the martyrdom of Imam Hasan (peace be upon him), he spent ten years of his Imamate under the rule of Muawiyah bin Sufyan. In it, you constantly expressed your reaction against the heresies of Muawiya and the illegal actions of his followers and also criticized and objected to them. A few cases are recorded in history books, one of them is quoted here.

Ibn Qutiba Dinuri states in his book “Al-Imamah wal-Siyasat”: Muawiya traveled to Madinah to strengthen Yazid’s crown, so that the people of Madinah, especially the prominent figures of his city, including Imam Hussain (A.S.) Peace be upon him, pledge allegiance to him. After arriving in Madinah, he met Imam Hussain (a.s.) and Abdullah bin Abbas (ra) and during the conversation, he raised the issue of Yazid’s crown, and he tried hard to get the Imam to agree on this subject. .

Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) replied to his words after mentioning a case as follows: You, according to yourself, have been a victim of slippage and exaggeration in the supremacy and virtue that you believe in yourself, and by seizing the common wealth, you have oppressed and oppressed.

You have been guilty of oppression, you have been stingy in returning people’s property to their owners and you have taken to plundering with such freedom that you overstepped your bounds and did not pay the rightful to the rightful. , thus Satan took full advantage and succeeded in his purpose. You have mentioned the achievements of Yazid and his abilities to run the affairs of the Islamic Ummah. I understand all that.

You have introduced Yazid in such a way as if his character and way of life are hidden from people’s eyes! Or you are giving unseen news, which people do not know! And only you know it! no! Just as Yazid has proved himself and revealed his inner self, introduce him as he is, describe him as he is. Yazid is a young man who plays with dogs and pigeons. Who has spent his life in music and luxury.

The family characteristics of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

The family characteristics of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) were not found in any other person. His grandfather was the leader of all prophets and messengers, his beloved father was the leader of all prophets and his mother was the leader of the women of the world. Along with these family characteristics which are the guarantors of good nature due to external reasons, Hussain (peace be upon him) found training to be so high that it is necessary to raise the morals and qualities of a person. Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)’s noble morals were at the level of perfection, here some of them are pointed out.

The Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Wama al-Hussein Fan Lah Judi Was-Shajaati” (17) which means: “Hussain inherited my bravery and generosity.” I presented a practical map of my grandfather’s courage and bravery. History is a witness that Hussain (peace be upon him) was sad, heartbroken, thirsty and hungry, but when he drew his sword and attacked the enemy army alone, the achievements of all the previous heroes were erased and the image of this bravery and courage will remain in human memory until the Day of Judgment. Stayed safe. But this unequal war was apparently soon to end, for how long could one against thousands last?

But this unequal war was apparently soon to be over, for how long could one against thousands last? However, you had instilled such fear in the hearts of your enemies that none of them dared to oppose you. On seeing this concentration of the Yazidi army, Shamar challenged the army and organized the army anew, placed the horsemen behind the infantry and ordered the archers to shoot arrows. It became like the thorns of a porcupine.

At that time Shamar shouted and said, “God understand you, what are you standing and watching, kill them, may God make your mothers cry for you.” And a shower of arrows, swords and spears began to rain on you, by which it is certain that the horse must have also been seriously injured and forced to come down from Zain Dhul-Jinah to the ground, but even after being on foot, you continued to fight. (18) Now Shamar took the pawns with him and besieged him himself.

But the knowledge was that in the direction he used to turn, the congregation would disperse. (19) Hameed bin Muslim mentioned the same occasion in these words that I have not seen any person who was injured and If his children, loved ones and companions have all been killed, then he should appear contented and firm like Hussain (a.s.) and fight with courage and courage like them.

The condition was that the pawns would surround them from all sides and when they would attack them with swords, they would all move from left to right, like a herd of sheep disperses during an attack. (20) Hazrat Imam Sajjad (peace be upon him) It is narrated from Imam Hussain (a.s.) that as the sufferings were increasing, the color of his face was brightening and his satisfaction was increasing.

Even some of the people of the army of Ishqiya said: Look at Husain (a.s.), it is reflected in your face that you have no fear.

