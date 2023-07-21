Poll: Majority thinks Biden and former Trump are not “fit” for president

SHAFAQNA- A majority of Americans think that neither President Biden nor former President Donald Trump are “fit for next term” in the Oval Office, and nearly half are likely to support a third-party candidate next year if they’re their own, two recent polls show.



A Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 55% of American adults think Biden is unfit to be president, and 53% think Trump is no different. NYPOST reported.



When asked why, 20% of Americans said the 80-year-old Biden was “incompetent,” 12% said he was “too old,” 10% said he was “corrupt,” 9% said he was “doing a terrible job,” and 3% said he was “dangerous.”



More than a fifth of respondents (21%) said the 77-year-old Trump was “dangerous”, 17% said he was “corrupt”, 6% said he was “incompetent”, 5% said he had a bad first term job and 2% said he was “too old”.

