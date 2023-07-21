Poll: Majority thinks Biden and former Trump are not “fit” for president

SHAFAQNA- A majority of Americans think that neither President Biden nor former President Donald Trump are “fit for next term” in the Oval Office, and nearly half are likely to support a third-party candidate next year if they’re their own, two recent polls show.
A Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 55% of American adults think Biden is unfit to be president, and 53% think Trump is no different. NYPOST reported.
When asked why, 20% of Americans said the 80-year-old Biden was “incompetent,” 12% said he was “too old,” 10% said he was “corrupt,” 9% said he was “doing a terrible job,” and 3% said he was “dangerous.”
More than a fifth of respondents (21%) said the 77-year-old Trump was “dangerous”, 17% said he was “corrupt”, 6% said he was “incompetent”, 5% said he had a bad first term job and 2% said he was “too old”.
Just 36% of people think the current top Republican nominee is fit to be president again, while 27% agree with the Democratic incumbent, with support for the candidate declining largely along party lines.
Polls show that 40% of registered voters approve of Mr. Biden’s job, the same percentage of those who “strongly dislike” their incumbents. More than half (54%) of registered voters do not support the president’s job.
Quinnipiac polls show Biden holds 71% of Democratic and Democratic voters, compared with 14% for RFK Jr. and 7% for Williamson.
If the general election were to take place, Biden would lead Trump by 5 percentage points, 49% to 44%, in the popular vote.
Nearly one-third (31%) of voters cited the economy as a key voting issue, followed by 29% who said maintaining democracy was a key issue. These two concerns were followed by abortion, gun violence (7% each), immigration, healthcare, racial inequality (6% each) and climate change (5%).
Source: NYPOST
