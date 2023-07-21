WFP Director: Appeal for urgent assistance to maintain peace and stability in West and Central Africa

SHAFAQNA- The impact of the war in Sudan is affecting hunger and migration across West and Central Africa, rapidly depleting scarce resources, exposing already underfunded humanitarian aid and exacerbating ethnic tensions. Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), after visiting Chad, Togo and Benin, warned that the impact would be devastating for peace and stability in a region already facing extreme weather, insecurity and economic decline.



According to Reliefweb, In Chad, the Executive Director saw first-hand how conflict, climate change and rising food and fuel prices are driving millions of people into acute hunger and malnutrition. Chad hosts more refugees than any other country in West and Central Africa and is also suffering from growing food insecurity.





“The global community stands at a decisive moment,” McCain said. “We act now and prevent Chad from becoming another victim of the crisis plaguing this region, or wait and act when it’s too late.”



The Executive Director accompanied United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to the border with Sudan, where some 330,000 people – mostly women and children – have fled the violence. They visited WFP teams working around the clock to respond to the emergency as it unfolded.



Source: Reliefweb

