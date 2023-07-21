English
One of perpetrators of Speicher massacre was arrested in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Iraq Joint Operations Headquarters announced the arrest of one of the perpetrators of the Speicher massacre in Syria after a decade of pursuit.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Headquarters announced the arrest of one of the perpetrators of the Speicher massacre in Syria.

According to the official news agency of Iraq, the command of Iraq’s Joint Operations Headquarters announced that Izzat Ibrahim Muhammad Rabi, the fugitive suspect of Speicher terrorist crime, was arrested in northeastern Syria.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command added that this terrorist was wanted by Iraq for 9 years.

The massacre at the Speicher Air Base is a mass killing that took place at the Speicher Air Base in Tikrit, Iraq, between 11-15 June 2014, by ISIS terrorists and remnants of the Baath party.

At the time of the attack, about 4,000 unarmed military students were present at the base; Among these, 2,000 unarmed Shia students of this airbase were massacred.

