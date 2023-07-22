Anti-Muslim group desecrates Quran in Denmark

SHAFAQNA-An anti-Muslim group desecrated the Quran in Denmark on Friday, as Muslims expressed outrage about a similar incident in Sweden and called on authorities to prevent such hateful acts from repeating.

The ultranationalist group called “Danske Patrioter” burned the holy book in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Copenhagen.

They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam, before stamping on the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos they shared on social media.

The group said they did this to “protest” the attack against Sweden’s Embassy in Baghdad.

Sources: dailysabah

