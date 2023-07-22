UNESCO: Friendly classes, effective tool to combat stigma and discrimination

SHAFAQNA- An comprehensive classroom permits students to memorize and develop together in a inviting environment where everybody feels included and bolstered, regardless of their contrasts nor capacities.

UNESCO stated, a classroom is more than just a usual room where teaching takes place. It is a place where young people’s thoughts and abilities are developed and supported to prepare them for the real world. Many things can make it harder for people to learn in school, like being treated badly because of HIV/AIDS.



After UNESCO and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar trained teachers on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and HIV/AIDS, we met Rahma Ali Salim, a student in grade 7 at Mtopepo ‘B’ Primary School. Rahma Ali Salim is a 14-year-old who has received training on important topics like sexual and reproductive health, HIV prevention, and gender-based violence. This training was part of a project called “Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future” in Zanzibar, which has helped more than 1,000 students.

Rahma wasn’t the only one facing stigma, but research has shown that stigma is still a big problem in Zanzibar. Approximately 173% of adults over the age of 15 in cities had discriminatory beliefs towards individuals with HIV, while 30. 7% of adults in rural areas had similar attitudes. The survey in 2017 found that more people in Zanzibar (30. 5%) had discriminatory attitudes than in mainland Tanzania (25. 5%)

UNESCO has been working with the government and other partners to help improve the education about sexual health, HIV, and gender-based violence for teenagers and young people in schools in Tanzania. They want to make sure that the education is appropriate for their age and helpful for their future.

