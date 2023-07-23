Hadith Graph: “Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people through disobedience of God…”

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: “ Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people through disobedience of God; Then God subjects him to people.”

French:

Quiconque recherche la satisfaction des gens en désobéissant à Dieu; Alors Dieu le soumet aux gens.

Hussein ibn Ali (AS)

Spanish:

Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people with the wrath of God, God entrusts him to people.

Hussain ibn Ali (AS)

