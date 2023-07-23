Hadith Graph: “Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people through disobedience of God…”

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: “ Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people through disobedience of God; Then God subjects him to people.”
French:
Quiconque recherche la satisfaction des gens en désobéissant à Dieu; Alors Dieu le soumet aux gens.
Hussein ibn Ali (AS)
Spanish:
Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people with the wrath of God, God entrusts him to people.
Hussain ibn Ali (AS)
