Shafaqna Exclusive Photos: Muharram Program in Idara e Jaffriya in Tooting South London

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- London: The predominantly Pakistani Shia community, who attend Idara e Jaffriya in Tooting South London, are hosting Molana Zameer Abbas Jaffri and Shaykh Ahmed Haneef during the current ten days of Muharram. The Shaykh delivers an English lecture every evening at 8 p.m, whilst Molana Zameer Jaffri takes to the pulpit to recite an Urdu Majalis at 10.a.m.

Interspersed in between these talks is the congregational prayer and several great classical eulogies and recitals about the Martyrs of Karbala by the invited Zakireen. Both Majalis are rounded off with Matam.

 

