Hadith Graph: “To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell”

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: “To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell.”
Français:
Pour moi, la mort n’est rien d’autre que le bonheur, et vivre sous des tyrans n’est rien d’autre que vivre dans un enfer.
Hussein ibn Ali (AS)
Español:
Para mí, la muerte es como nada más que felicidad, y vivir bajo tiranos es como nada más que vivir en infierno.
read more from shafaqna:
