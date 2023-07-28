Hadith Graph: “To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell”

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: “To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell.”

Français:

Pour moi, la mort n’est rien d’autre que le bonheur, et vivre sous des tyrans n’est rien d’autre que vivre dans un enfer.

Hussein ibn Ali (AS)

Español:

Para mí, la muerte es como nada más que felicidad, y vivir bajo tiranos es como nada más que vivir en infierno.

www.shafaqna.com