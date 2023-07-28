English
International Shia News Agency
ASHURAFeatured 2MultilingualOther NewsQuran & EtratShia Graph

Hadith Graph: “To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell”

0
What Is Martyrdom?

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: “To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell.”

Français:

Pour moi, la mort n’est rien d’autre que le bonheur, et vivre sous des tyrans n’est rien d’autre que vivre dans un enfer.

Hussein ibn Ali (AS)

Español:

Para mí, la muerte es como nada más que felicidad, y vivir bajo tiranos es como nada más que vivir en infierno.

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Hadith Graph: Hadith from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) about the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS)

 

Related posts

Tehran: Mourning delegations and passion-reading on eve of Hosseini Ashura [Photos]

asadian

Shia lifestyle: Revival of Ashura night in Jamkaran Mosque [Photos]

asadian

Mourning on the night of Hosseini’s Ashura in Jamkaran Mosque [Photos]

asadian

Mourning and preaching on eve of Ashura in shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) [Photos]

asadian

Shafaqna Interview: Imam Hussain (A.S) emphasized on “freedom of people” from other than God

asadian

Shia lifestyle: Recitation of Ziyarat Nahiya in shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.