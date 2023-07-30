Hadith Graph: “Those who worship God for the hope of gaining… “

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: “Those who worship God for the hope of gaining, they’re not real worshipers, they’re merchants. Those who worship God out of fear (of punishment), they’re slaves. And those who worship God to be grateful towards their creator, they are the free people, and their worship is a real one.”

Français:

Ceux qui adorent Dieu dans l’espoir de gagner, ce ne sont pas de vrais adorateurs, mais des marchands. Ceux qui adorent Dieu par peur (du châtiment), ce sont des esclaves. Et ceux qui adorent Dieu pour être reconnaissants envers leur Créateur, ce sont les gens libres, et leur culte est réel.

Hussein ibn Ali (AS)

Español:

Los que adoran a Dios por deseo, ese es la adoración de los comerciantes. Los que adoran a Dios por temor (del castigo), ese es la adoración de esclavos. Y aquellos que adoran a Dios para ser agradecidos con su creador, ese es la adoración de los libres, y es lo mejor De alabanza.

Hussain ibn Ali (AS)

