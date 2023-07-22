Iraq: Plans to clean Najaf desert & Basra wetlands from remnants of non-explosive war materials

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Environment of Iraq plans to conduct a wide survey of mines and remnants of non-explosive war materials in the Najaf desert and Basra wetlands.

In recent years, the death and injury of dozens of children and young people in the explosion of war remnants in some provinces of Iraq prompted the Ministry of Environment of this country to formulate a broad national plan to get rid of mines and non-explosive war materials left over from the wars and security crises that Iraq has witnessed since the beginning of the 80s of the 20th century.

Sabah Hassan Al-Husseini, Director General of Mine Affairs Department of the Ministry of Environment of Iraq, announced on Saturday that this department, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and other security institutions as well as the local government of Najaf, has started investigations in the Najaf desert where mines and remnants of non-explosive war materials related to the years 1991 and 2003 have been left, and this action is in the framework of the strategic plan to clear Iraq of mines and develop the investment and growth sector.

In an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper, he said: “The investigation of the mentioned areas is done with the aim of comprehensively identifying the lands registered in the Mines Administration database as areas containing mines and remnants of non-explosive war materials, and it enables the collection of detailed information from the areas to carry out clean-up operations.”

He added: “This investigation is an important part of collecting information from dangerous areas of Iraq, and a similar investigation is also conducted in Basra’s wetlands after drying up and revealing the remains of non-explosive war materials and military equipment related to the Iraq-Iran war.”

He continued: “The inspection work also includes the border earth barrier with Iran in order to clear it of cluster bombs.”

It should be mentioned that the Department of Mine Affairs of the Ministry of Environment of Iraq announced in a statement yesterday that the drying of Basra’s wetlands has revealed the remains of non-explosive war materials and destroyed military equipment related to the Iraq-Iran war. The Iraqi Ministry of Environment had allocated funds to free the country from mines in 5 years.

Experts estimate the area contaminated with mines and bombs on the borders of Iraq and Iran to be 1,200 km and emphasize that 90 areas in southern Iraq are contaminated with depleted uranium radiation, which was used by the international coalition forces in the 2003 war. ISIS also left remnants of non-explosive war materials in the provinces under its control since mid-2014.

Iraq is one of the countries with the most mines and remnants of non-explosive war materials in the world, which is due to the 8-year war with Iran and the occupation of this country by ISIS.

Source: Middle East