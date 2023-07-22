Renewed outrage & condemnation across Muslim World after Quran desecration in Denmark

SHAFAQNA-There have been renewed outrage and condemnation across Muslim World after members of an Islamophobic group in Denmark have burned a copy of the holy Quran and Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Baghdad

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday following reports of the desecration of the Quran. They attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government.

Iraq condemned “in strong and repeated terms

In response to the incident in Copenhagen, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in strong and repeated terms, the incident of abuse against the Holy Quran and the flag of the Republic of Iraq in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Denmark”, in a statement on Saturday.

Iran: Danish government is responsible for insults to the Holy Quran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the Danish government is responsible for insults to the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities as he insists that those behind a recent gathering in Denmark in which the the holy book was desecrated must be prosecuted and punished.

The public opinion of the Islamic world is waiting for the practical action of the Danish government on the issue, Kanaani said on Saturday.

He reiterated that there is a need for unity of the Islamic countries and nations and all the followers of heavenly religions to effectively deal with any cases of insulting the Holy Quran.

OIC condemns Quran copy burning in Denmark

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms the public desecration of the #HolyQuran in Denmark yesterday. The continued defence of and inaction against these Islamophobic acts, in the name of freedom of expression, is clearly fostering impunity,” the OIC Geneva Office said on Twitter.

It called on Denmark authorities to comply with “its obligations under international law and implement UN Human Rights Council #HRC53 resolution” on countering religious hatred that was adopted last week.

“Those failing to speak out, despite clear direction by HRC to do so, are fast losing credibility,” the OIC stated.

