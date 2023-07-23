Yemen: Outbreak of typhoid; 259 Yemeni children died in 6 months

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen announced that 259 Yemeni children died and about 26,000 people were infected with typhoid this year and added: “Misleading campaigns against vaccination and obstruction by some groups have been effective in the spread of this disease.”

According to the report of this UN-affiliated body, 259 children died of typhoid in all provinces of Yemen, and 25,935 suspected cases were reported, of which 1,406 were laboratory-confirmed until June 22. This amount is 96% more than the number of cases reported in 2022.

“Providing two or three doses of typhoid vaccine would have prevented the situation from worsening, as 88 percent of children with typhoid had not received any doses of the vaccine,” the report said.

Health experts say that typhoid, polio and other spreading diseases can be prevented by using vaccines in Yemen, which is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, especially since two-thirds of Yemen’s 21 million people need foreign aid.

The UN report states: “The reduction of vaccination operations has caused an increase in the prevalence of typhoid and other diseases, and skepticism and providing false information about vaccination is an important factor in creating obstacles in the way of vaccination.”

The report also states that high rates of malnutrition have created favorable conditions for further spread of typhoid and more severe infections, leading to increased mortality among children.

The United Nations has announced that the vaccination campaign against the outbreak of typhoid will be carried out in the third quarter of this year with the extensive participation of Ansarullah authorities to cover all provinces and target 5.7 million children between the ages of 6 and 59 months.

In mid-April, the United Nations announced the death of 77 children and over 9,000 cases of typhoid in Yemen and noted that the World Health Organization confirmed the outbreak of typhoid and polio in this country on March 19.

Typhoid or Enteric fever, is a type of infectious disease that is transmitted to the body through the bacterium Salmonella Typhimurium and can cause high fever and disrupt the digestive system. Enteric fever or typhoid, is one of the digestive diseases that can spread throughout the body and affect many organs.

Source: Shafaqna Persian