Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian houses in Ramallah

SHAFAQNA-Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian houses to the north of the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday evening.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers attacked Palestinian houses in the vicinity of the Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya village.

In a related development, Jewish settlers hurled stones at a Palestinian school and houses after storming Urif village, to the south of Nablus.

Clashes were reported in Urif village after the Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets and tear gas bombs at Palestinian citizens who tried to confront the settlers’ attack, according to Adel Amer, the secretary of the village council.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com