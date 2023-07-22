Why is Nawaz Sharif not returning to Pakistan?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | By Ahmed Mughal The term of the federal government is almost two weeks away and the process of consultation between the ruling coalition to form the caretaker government has already started, after which the general election will surely sound.

In such a situation, the leader of the ruling party Nawaz Sharif’s return home, regarding which his party was very optimistic, has not yet made any announcement. It has also been claimed by several League leaders that Nawaz Sharif will run the election campaign of the PML-N, but there are no signs of it yet.

A close associate of Nawaz Sharif told Urdu News on the condition of anonymity that “Nawaz Sharif’s return home has been discussed in the party meetings as well.” Several leaders have urged them to return to their homeland. It has also been said that if Nawaz Sharif does not return, it will be difficult to go to the elections. Nawaz Sharif listens to all this but remains silent and does not give any answer.

The League leader said that it is possible that Nawaz Sharif knows the date of the elections. For this reason, they should be silent that they will decide when the time comes and only then should they inform the party and the workers.

He said that the debate still exists whether the elections will be held on the basis of the new census or the old one. If elections are decided to be held on the new census, then it is not possible before January in any case. Perhaps this is the reason why Nawaz Sharif is not showing his addresses.

In this regard, in a conversation with Urdu News, analyst Ajmal Jami said that the announcements of Nawaz Sharif’s return are an attempt to keep the party active. There are legal issues in Nawaz Sharif’s return home due to which he is waiting for September.

He said that ‘contrary to these aspects, Nawaz Sharif is in touch with the decision makers and he also has an idea of ​​the date of the elections, that’s why he is not giving the date.’

Ajmal Jami said that Nawaz Sharif has been keeping silent about his decisions for the last five or six years. Which even Shahbaz Sharif does not know. Now they will decide when they want to come back at the last moment.

Another League leader said on the condition of anonymity that “the preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s return home were going on and the legal team was also working on it, but the powerful circles have once again started putting pressure to stop Nawaz Sharif’s return home.”

In response to a question, he said that ‘it is possible that as a result of this, the party has been promised some benefit in the elections, but apparently the lack of trust between the establishment and Nawaz Sharif is the only reason.’

It should be noted that ever since Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad, he has never talked about returning home and has never given any date. However, PML-N leaders keep talking about electing him as the Prime Minister for the fourth time.

“There are three problems in repatriation”

While discussing this situation, journalist and analyst Majid Nizami said that there are three important issues regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif. The first problem is that they are not yet acceptable to the establishment. Shahbaz Sharif is acceptable but no deal is being made with Nawaz Sharif and efforts are on in this regard.

He said that the second reason is that Nawaz Sharif is afraid of resistance from the judiciary, so he wants Chief Justice Umar Atta not to come under Bandial. The third reason is that because of a narrative and government performance, PML-N has no election slogan. The party itself wants Nawaz Sharif to come before the elections so that he can win the elections. If there are no elections, then the PML-N is also afraid of losing its last hope.

Analyst Saman Ghani told media that ‘No one inside Pakistan is stopping Nawaz Sharif from returning to the country, but party leaders have been informed by him to return in the second week of September. Nawaz Sharif must return to his homeland due to the political position of the PML-G and the performance of the government at this time.

He said that all the organizations of the PML-G and their officials are under the influence of Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif has been walking with them for 35 years. Even now, Nawaz Sharif is the only hope of PML-N to succeed in the elections. Therefore, it is likely that he will come to Pakistan in the second week of September.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com