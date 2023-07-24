Keeping alive philosophy of Imam Hussain (AS)

SHAFAQNA- The most important debate in humanities and Islamic sciences is human training. Even the main goal of the prophet’s mission was to educate and guide people. Man, because the creation is God, so the training of man is actually the work of God. That is why God has sent the highest and most valuable models for the training and guidance of His most precious creatures. One of these practical examples is the holy and enlightened character of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

Just as Imam Hussain (AS) himself is holy and enlightened, there are relics and blessings in the Islamic society. Likewise, there are many moral and educational implications for honoring him. such as:

1- Protection of Islamic law

Keeping alive the message of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the incident of Karbala, it teaches every honorable person to stand against every tyrant and oppression and brings religious revolution and sacrifice in man.

That is, mourning for the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) makes the name of Imam Hussain (peace be upon them) live forever with Islam and the Yazid of every age does not dare to attack Islam.

Respect means that the name of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Islam are never separated from each other and Islam is completely protected from real distortions and negative influences or these negative influences have very little impact on Islam. This is the reason why the enemies of Islam have been trying to destroy Islam or make it less effective. Karbala should be separated between Muslims and Islam. It is the effect and blessing of Izdari that despite the passage of fourteen hundred years, Islam remains in its original state.

Imam Khomeini (R.A.) says that: Mourning Imam Hussain (A.S.) protects Islam. The message of Imam (a.s.) is all living and eternal for all human beings in the world. Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), Karbala and his red message have been memorized by this cry and mourning. (1)

In another place, he says: Perhaps the people of the other world will call us a weeping nation and our enlightened people may not be able to understand how a single drop of tears can get so much reward. This cry awakens and unites the nations. The effect and benefit of mourning is not only that after holding a mourning majlis, he listened to the majlis and cried. Rather, the political aspect of Izdari is the campaign for which our Imam (AS) has emphasized so much. (2)

2- Deep emotional connection between community and practical model

Izdari is a kind of emotional contact with Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and it is a declaration of protest against every tyrant and oppressor.

According to Ustad Shaheed Mutahari: To weep for a martyr is to participate with him in his revolution. That is, the spiritual and inner change that occurs in these congregations also leads to change in the society and this change also leads to memorizing the revolution and message of this oppressed Imam.

As Imam Khomeini (RA) says: Everything we have today is because of Muharram and Ashura Iran’s Islamic revolution and 8 years of defense of this revolution are all direct prayers and contact with congregations. Fourteen hundred years of history is a witness that the Shias have preserved their identity and existence against the oppressors only through this worship and assemblies.

3- Establishing Majlis on a large scale and familiarizing the common people with the real religion

It is clear to everyone that not only Shias but also people of other religions get to know about Islam, Karbala and Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) because of these funeral gatherings every year. This familiarity is the reason why Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and Karbala are still alive today despite the passage of fourteen hundred years. All that is needed is that their academic and cognitive condition should be further improved along with the abundance of congregational prayers.

4- Manifestation of soul and purification of self

By weeping over the sufferings of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his faithful companions, a light is created in the soul of a person and a special kind of comfort is created in his soul, and this light and comfort leads to the spiritual and inner reformation and development of that person. Through this spiritual reformation, a person becomes more and more close to God. It is as if it is crying and mourning that brings a person closer to God. The history of Shia is full of these practical changes and every conscience bears witness to this.

5- Unity and consensus among the Islamic Ummah

With the blessings of mourning and weeping over Imam Hussain (a.s.), an atmosphere of unity and unity is created in the society among the different sects of the Islamic Ummah. Due to which hatred and ugliness are removed from the hearts and hearts become close to each other. Imam Khomeini (R.A.) says: “We are a political weeping nation that we brought a flood with our own tears and washed away every kind of obstacle that came in the way of Islam with our tears.” It is tears and mourning that awaken a person from sleeplessness. (8)

In another place, he says: “All should mention the sufferings of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and weep over these sufferings.” Can the Islamic Ummah have anything more in common than this? This unity is achieved only because of the existence of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him). Just, O Muslims, don’t let the atmosphere of this unity and this mourning go out of hand.” (9)

