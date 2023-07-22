Rights group: 64 detainees face death penalty in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-At least 64 people currently face execution in Saudi Arabia, including nine who were minors when they were charged, a rights group said on Friday.

The report published by the European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) is the latest criticism of Saudi Arabia’s continued use of capital punishment, which critics say undermines its bid to soften its image through a sweeping Vision 2030 social and economic reform agenda.

A total of 61 people have already been put to death in the first half of the year, ESOHR said.

A separate AFP tally based on state media reports details 63 executions through June and 74 through this month.

