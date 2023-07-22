Bahrain: Al-Wefaq monitors more than 340 HR violations during May & June

SHAFAQNA-Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society has documented more than 340 human rights violations during May and June 2023, including about 256 raids and 15 cases of arbitrary arrests.

Al-Wefaq indicated in its report that the most prominent events monitored during the period from May 1 to June 30, is the arrest of Sheikh Mahammad Sanqour, on the background of his denunciation of the inclusion of normalization with Israel in the school curricula, during a Friday sermon he delivered in the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque in Diraz.

The report said that the Saudi authorities executed Bahraini prisoners of conscience, Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer, which led to several outrageous protests in Bahrain, in addition to the repeated attacks on religious sites such as the shrine of the companion Saa’asa’a bin Souhan, and the sabotaging of a host restaurant (Madeef), in Sitra Kharjiah area, using a bulldozer.

As for the arbitrary detention, Al-Wefaq pointed out that the report monitored 15 cases of arbitrary arrests, the most prominent of which was the arrest of Sheikh Al-Sanqour for 5 days.

The report documented 11 summonses, the most prominent of which was that of Sheikh Al-Sanqour and his arrest, in addition to Hasaan Al-Moalemah, the head of the Sanabis Ma’atam (religious hall), who was summoned over the large public reception of scholar Sheikh Mohammad Sanqour, following his release. Ali Mhanna was also summoned, according to the report.

Al-Wefaq’s report showed that the number of arbitrary rulings reached 5 in May, 4 of which have been issued by the Court of Appeal, and 1 by a court of first instance that has not been specified, while no arbitrary sentences have been issued in June.

Source: bahrainmirror

