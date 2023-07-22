Commemoration of Nahdhat Hussaini (A.S) at Aal al-Bayt Institute in London [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Every year on the days of mourning for the leader of the martyrs and his loyal companions, a ceremony to explain the philosophy and goals of the Hussaini movement, mourning rituals is held by the London Aal al-Bayt Institute.

According to Shafaqna, this program is presented in three languages: English, Arabic and Persian and for different age groups as follows:

Daily program for girls in English

In the evenings, the program for women is in Arabic and Persian

Also, at the end of the day, the English and Persian ceremony will be held with the speech of Hujjatoleslam Manaqebi and congregational prayer by Hujjatoleslam Seyyed Saeed Khalkhali.

