“Quran” hashtag became a trend on Arabic social networks

SHAFAQNA- The hashtag “Al-Quran_Al-Karim” was placed at the top of the hashtags of Arabic social networks, along with other hashtags such as “Al-Mushef_Al-Sharif” and “Nahmi Quranna Badmaina” (We protect the Quran with our blood).

Insulting the Holy Quran in Sweden and then in Denmark has brought a strong reaction from Arab and Islamic countries, and protest rallies were held in several countries to condemn this insulting act, and several countries also summoned the ambassadors of Sweden and delivered protest letters to them.

Also, Muslims and citizens of Islamic countries demanded economic and political sanctions on countries that support insulting the Holy Quran, including Sweden and Denmark.

Condemnation of insulting the Holy Quran is also widespread in Arab social networks, and a user account named “AsilYF16” wrote about it: The Holy Quran is very precious to us as a Muslim, and anyone who insults it or sets it on fire is our enemy.

This active user on Twitter also called for a boycott of goods made by countries that insult the Quran and Muslims and to close their embassies in Arab and Islamic countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian