1,100 Israeli reservists threatened to suspend military service in protest of “judicial reforms”

SHAFAQNA– More than 1,100 elements of the Israeli Air Force Reserve, including hundreds of pilots, threatened to suspend their activities in the army in protest of the judicial reform plan of Netanyahu’s coalition government.

The judicial reform plan has caused severe and multi-party differences in Israel, and in recent weeks, large demonstrations with the presence of tens of thousands of Israelis have been held against it.

“We all have a responsibility to stop deep divisions, polarization and divisions among people,” said a statement signed by 1,100 reserve elements, including 235 fighter pilots, 173 drone operators and 85 commando soldiers.

Calling on the government to reach a broad agreement and strengthen the trust of all sections of the people in the judicial system and maintain its independence, these people emphasized: “any “irrational” approval of this plan can “destroy our willingness to continue risking our lives and also lead to the suspension of voluntary service in the reserve forces with great sadness.”

Earlier, at least 1,142 reservists of the Israeli Air Force announced the suspension of their voluntary activities in the army.

Most Israelis who have completed the mandatory military service of 32 months for men and 24 months for women must voluntarily serve in the army for some time of the year.

According to the amendments proposed by Netanyahu, the small majority in the Knesset (Parliament) can declare any verdict issued by the Supreme Court as invalid and consider the laws based on which the verdict was issued illegal, and in addition to all this, members of the government can ignore the legal opinions of judicial advisors.

Also, based on the judicial reforms proposed by Yario Levin, the Minister of Justice of Netanyahu’s government, the structure of the judges selection committee will be changed, and all three powers will have equal members in it, and as a result, a larger number of the government’s desired politicians will become its members.

In line with the proposed reforms, the Supreme Court will no longer be able to declare the government’s administrative decisions invalid due to unreasonableness.

