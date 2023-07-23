Polls open in snap election in Spain

SHAFAQNA-Polls opened at 07:00 GMT in potentially close-run general elections marked by ideological differences and the prospect that could see a far-right party enter government for first time since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez from the Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) will go head to head with the right-wing People’s Party leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

As Spain battles a sweltering heatwave, its postal service reported on Friday that postal votes had already passed a record 2.4 million.

Opinion polls show the election will likely produce a win for Alberto Nunez Feijoo’s centre-right People’s Party, but to form a government it will need to partner with Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox.

Sources: aljazeera

